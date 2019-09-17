Markets

Gold is steady ahead of US Fed meeting

Silver edged 0.1% lower, platinum eased 0.1%, and palladium slipped 0.7%

17 September 2019 - 14:52 Brijesh Patel
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting, when the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,498.64 an ounce as of 11.10am GMT. 

Gold prices rose more than 1% early on Monday before settling 0.6% up for the day after a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia inflamed worries over stability in the Middle East. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,506.70 an ounce.

“The market is relatively stable, there is so much [interest] pointed towards the US Fed meeting on Wednesday, it seems like traders have taken a little bit of a pause,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

“Gold got a bit of a bounce yesterday from the geopolitical [fallout] from the attacks, but it didn’t even break the $1,520 level on the news, which suggests that gold is a little vulnerable, with $1,480 being the key support level.”

The Federal open market committee (FOMC) is widely expected to cut interest rates at its two-day meeting starting later in the day. It would be the central bank’s second such cut after lowering rates in July for the first time since the financial crisis.

The expected decision from the Fed could put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease policy at a meeting due on Thursday. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

However, the dollar index held on to Monday’s gains to stand at 98.645.

Gold prices have climbed nearly 18%, or more than $200, since touching a 2019 low of $1,265.85 in early May, driven by a dovish outlook from major central banks, escalation in the US-China trade war and Middle East tensions.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia’s main oil refinery over the weekend have also entered the equation, prompting US President Donald Trump to apply more pressure on the Fed to lower rates.

“It appears conviction remains positive so long as gold hangs about $1,500,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said in a note, adding that the market has been caught between hedging against a possible US military response on Iran and position-squaring ahead of the Fed’s meeting.

In other metals, silver edged 0.1% lower to $17.83 an ounce and platinum eased 0.1% to $936.19. Palladium slipped 0.7% to $1,593.80 after touching a record high of $1,626.81 in the previous session.

Reuters

Oil down as threat of military action prompts price spike

Saturday’s attacks on Saudi refineries raised the prospect of a major supply shock in a market, despite there being a surplus globally
Markets
4 hours ago

JSE drops as oil supply fears weigh on sentiment

The US and China are expected to resume trade talks this week before engaging in high-level negotiations in October
Markets
5 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Diageo

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
Markets
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

World stocks edge lower on geopolitical tensions

Markets

Rand weakens on global oil supply worries

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen

Markets

Saudi oil attacks may fuel SA inflation

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.