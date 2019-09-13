WATCH: Stock Pick — Motus

Nolwandle Mthombeni, from Mergence Investment Managers, chose Motus Holdings as her stock pick of the day.

"I'm going with Motus and the one thing that I want to say is 'second-hand markets'.… The only thing that you get to see is the is the new-car sales, and those have been down, but those that have been capitalising in a second-hand vehicle market is not published and those figures are not known.

“They've got this great ecosystem where from rentals to car sales, to secondhand and new and they supply the parts, so they've created this great ecosystem that has enabled them to get them through growth, and at these levels they still very much undervalued," Mthombeni said.