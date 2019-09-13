Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock Pick — Motus

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers chose Motus Holdings as her stock pick of the day

13 September 2019 - 10:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV

Nolwandle Mthombeni, from Mergence Investment Managers, chose Motus Holdings as her stock pick of the day.

"I'm going with Motus and the one thing that I want to say is 'second-hand markets'.… The only thing that you get to see is the is the new-car sales, and those have been down, but those that have been capitalising in a second-hand vehicle market is not published and those figures are not known.

“They've got this great ecosystem where from rentals to car sales, to secondhand and new and they supply the parts, so they've created this great ecosystem that has enabled them to get them through growth, and at these levels they still very much undervalued," Mthombeni said.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Maybe it’s time for AVI to think about unbundling

Do too many brands spoil the overall brand of a single company?
Companies
1 day ago

Small cap funds: small today, large tomorrow

The small cap funds have just R6.3bn under management – little more than 1% of the assets held by domestic equity funds
Companies
1 week ago

Motus uses Chinese parts to drive its expansion in Africa

The listed automotive firm aims to increase its sales of Chinese-made products and has a keen interest in East Africa
Companies
2 weeks ago

Motus new vehicle sales fall in the year to June

More cash-strapped South Africans turning to used cars, automotive group says
Companies
2 weeks ago

Motus lowers revenue guidance for year to end-June

Automotive group says sales are likely to be flat in the continuing tough trading conditions
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.