Oil slides on growth and demand fears

Tokyo — Oil futures fell on Friday as concerns about global growth and slowing demand lingered despite hints of progress on US-China trade talks, setting up prices for weekly losses after days of swinging back and forth.

Brent crude was down 18c, or 0.3%, at $60.20 a barrel by 4.42am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was off by 14c, or 0.3%, at $54.95.

Brent has traded in a range of nearly $5 this week and is heading for its first weekly loss in five. US crude has traded similarly and is heading for its first loss in three weeks.

Gloom over the economic affect of the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing has left investors shrugging off a strong commitment from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) producers to trim output.

“Again it is a battle between the forces of Opec and those of slowing global growth and thus demand,” said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

The weak confidence in the markets was reflected by economists in a Reuters poll who predicted the US-China trade spat will worsen or at best stay the same over the coming year.