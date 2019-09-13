Markets

JSE lifts after break in US-China trade tension

China’s State Council said on Friday that it would exclude several US agricultural products from additional tariffs

13 September 2019 - 12:08 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was higher early on Friday afternoon, tracking Asian markets after the US and China moved to ease tension in the prolonged trade war.

China's State Council said on Friday that it would exclude several US agricultural products from additional tariffs including soybeans and pork, Reuters reported. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would prefer a comprehensive deal with China but would not rule out an interim deal.

Earlier, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was up 0.98% and Japan's Nikkei 225 1.05% while the Shanghai Composite was closed for a Chinese public holiday.

At 11.30am, the JSE all share had added 0.39% to 57,004 points and the top 40 was 0.5% higher. Banks were up 1.56% and financials 1.07%.

Old Mutual climbed 2.18% to R20.15 after it said on Friday that it would not back down in its legal battle with axed CEO Peter Moyo, despite saying in a letter to Moyo that it wants to “de-escalate litigation between the two parties”.

AfroCentric Investment was down 2.94% to R3.30. The company said on Friday that its headline earnings per share increased 1.6% to R265.2m in the year to end-June.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Rand looks set for fourth week of gains in global risk-on trade

Global sentiment has been lifted as the US and China move to bring an end to the protracted trade war
Markets
3 hours ago

More appetite for risk pushes gold price down

The palladium price is also lower after reaching a record high due to labour concerns in SA
Markets
5 hours ago

