JSE could get a boost as markets cheer trade war news

The JSE could open in positive territory on Friday, in line with Asian markets after US President Donald Trump said he would prefer a complete deal with China.



Trump said on Thursday that he wants a comprehensive deal with China but that he would not rule out the likelihood of an interim-deal.

Trump's comments come just days after the US postponed a 25%-30% tariff on $250bn worth of Chinese goods, moving the date from October 1 to October 15 as a “gesture of good will” as China celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Markets are still digesting the European Central Bank's decision to cut its interest rate on the deposit facility by 10 basis points to -0.5 on Thursday. The central bank also announced the restart of quantitative easing at €20bn a month from November.

Earlier, the Hong Kong Hang Seng added 0.36% and Japan's Nikkei 225 1.10%, while the Shanghai Composite was closed as China breaks for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

No major domestic economic data is expected on Friday. The US is scheduled to publish its retail sales for August while the eurozone is set to release its balance of trade of July.



At 06.50am, the rand was flat at R14.5938/$ and at R16.1536/€ while it had firmed 0.19% to R18.027/£.

Gold was unchanged at $1,498.02/oz while platinum lost 0.14% to $948.49. Brent crude was down 0.31% to $60.2 a barrel.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za