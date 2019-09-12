Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Experian

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

12 September 2019 - 10:38 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Experian.

McCurrie said: “I choose Naspers because I think Naspers itself is undervalued.”

Shapiro said: “There is a UK-based company called Experian, which just collects data and sells data, in other words like MSCI. If you want to invest in the MSCI and all those indices, you actually have to pay for it and all these people do is collect data.”

