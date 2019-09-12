WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Experian

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Experian.

McCurrie said: “I choose Naspers because I think Naspers itself is undervalued.”

Shapiro said: “There is a UK-based company called Experian, which just collects data and sells data, in other words like MSCI. If you want to invest in the MSCI and all those indices, you actually have to pay for it and all these people do is collect data.”