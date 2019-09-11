WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Naspers

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Naspers.

Smit said: “I’m going with Shoprite, it used to be expensive at 20 price-earnings multiples, it did not drop earnings for 20 years and now it’s done so.”

Verster said: “My pick is Prosus and it’ll list tomorrow [Wednesday] ... [and] you can trade it separately from your Naspers.”