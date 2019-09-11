Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Naspers

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

11 September 2019 - 11:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Naspers.

Smit said: “I’m going with Shoprite, it used to be expensive at 20 price-earnings multiples, it did not drop earnings for 20 years and now it’s done so.”

Verster said: “My pick is Prosus and it’ll list tomorrow [Wednesday] ... [and] you can trade it separately from your Naspers.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Shoprite: not so bulletproof after all

Until two years ago it was the blue chip that could do no wrong. Now Shoprite has lost its status as a market darling, and proved it’s just as ...
Features
6 days ago

JSE could struggle as stimulus hopes contend with gloomy Asia data

Japan’s economy underperformed in the second quarter, while China’s exports to the US fell in August
Markets
2 days ago

Naspers to list unit Prosus in Amsterdam on Wednesday

Naspers opted to list Prosus, in which it will keep a 73% stake, to ease its dominance on the JSE
Companies
18 hours ago

Naspers tech king Koos Bekker goes global

In Bekker's version, it began with failure. Naspers repeatedly bungled its early bets on Chinese startups, until Tencent changed everything
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Naspers

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.
Markets
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.