WATCH: Stock picks — Mr Price and Visa
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
10 September 2019 - 11:01
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Mr Price Group as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Visa.
Crail said: “I think it is largely factoring in the current macro environment, relative to the longer-term quality of these stocks and where it is trading at the moment.”
Reeders said: “Visa just does what it does it has a growing number of transactions and a growing number of clients using their service and growing value.”
