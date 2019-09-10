WATCH: Stock picks — Mr Price and Visa

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Mr Price Group as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Visa.

Crail said: “I think it is largely factoring in the current macro environment, relative to the longer-term quality of these stocks and where it is trading at the moment.”

Reeders said: “Visa just does what it does it has a growing number of transactions and a growing number of clients using their service and growing value.”