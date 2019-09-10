Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Mr Price and Visa

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

10 September 2019 - 11:01 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Mr Price Group as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Visa.

Crail said: “I think it is largely factoring in the current macro environment, relative to the longer-term quality of these stocks and where it is trading at the moment.”

Reeders said: “Visa just does what it does it has a growing number of transactions and a growing number of clients using their service and growing value.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

SA’s retail apocalypse: how retailers lost their game

With SA’s once blue-chip retail giants reeling in tandem with the economy, straitened consumer spending and online shopping trends, is now the time ...
Features
5 days ago

Forget finances, Old Mutual is set to pay dearly in the reputation stakes

The financial services giant set off on the wrong foot with the Peter Moyo crisis
Opinion
5 days ago

The owner of Foschini grabs market share

Cash sales surge 14% as retailer TFG takes cautious approach to consumer credit
Companies
1 week ago

Mr Price ‘disappointed’ at opposition to pay policy

More than a third of votes at AGM were against remuneration resolutions
Companies
1 week ago

V&A Waterfront reports business boom times

V&A CEO David Green singled out enterprise development as a particularly pleasing aspect of the latest impact report
Business
2 days ago

Stephen Koseff pulls no punches after cocktails

SA needs to make some tough choices or remain "stuck", Stephen Koseff told Pravin Gordhan in Sandton
Business
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.