Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Adcock Ingram
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
10 September 2019 - 10:48
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Adcock Ingram as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Adcock Ingram, it’s a great pharmaceutical company with a very strong balance sheet on a peer relative basis and we know that they’re certainly not overextended from a gearing perspective and we’ve seen that hurt their competitors.”
Or listen to the full audio: