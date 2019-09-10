Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Adcock Ingram

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

10 September 2019 - 10:48 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Adcock Ingram as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Adcock Ingram, it’s a great pharmaceutical company with a very strong balance sheet on a peer relative basis and we know that they’re certainly not overextended from a gearing perspective and we’ve seen that hurt their competitors.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Bidvest CEO on SA’s ‘basket-case economy’

The industrial services giant managed to achieve a 9.8% increase in headline earnings for the year ended June, and to generate R7.1bn in cash across ...
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Bidvest to finalise Mumbai airport exit by year-end despite moves to block deal

The listed industrial conglomerate is offloading a 6.75% stake to a third party
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Adcock Ingram and cash

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall upbeat about NHI Bill

CEO of SA’s second-largest generic drug manufacturer says the National Health Insurance Bill is not as problematic as many think
National
1 week ago

Adcock shares rise as prescription medicine boosts sales

Pharmaceutical company delivers robust results and improves profits in the year to end-June
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.