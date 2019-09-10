Markets

Gold slips to almost one-month low

The metal has lost ground amid a stronger dollar and an improved appetite for risk due to the hope of that central banks will provide stimulus

10 September 2019 - 14:23 Brijesh Patel
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold dropped to a near one-month low on Tuesday to hold below the key $1,500 level, hit by a stronger dollar and an improved appetite for riskier assets supported by the hope of global economic stimulus.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,494.04/oz as of 11.26am GMT, after hitting its lowest level since August 13, at $1,486, earlier in the session.

US gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,501.90/oz.

“More recently, we’ve had quite a broad improvement in risk appetite — the US stock markets are now little shy away from record highs — that is taking some of the edge off gold,” Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said, adding a stronger dollar was also pressuring the metal.

Bullion prices have shed more than 4% or more than $60 in less than a week, mainly hurt by a broader uptick in equity markets.

Also, the dollar rose 0.2% on Tuesday, making gold more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

“However, gold prices have primarily been supported by the central bank stimulus and the expectation is that we are going to see plenty more [interest rate cuts]. So, from that perspective, we’re still seeing gold at these higher levels,” Erlam said.

Markets are looking out for Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, which is widely expected to deliver a cut to interest rates.

The US Federal Reserve is also widely expected to cut rates next week as policymakers race to battle risks of a global downturn.

Lower US interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

“We now expect gold prices to trade stronger for longer, possibly breaching $2,000/oz and posting new cyclical highs at some point in the next year or two,” Citi bank analysts wrote in a note.

On the technical front, spot gold is expected to fall to $1,453, as it has cleared a support at $1,497/oz, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.8% to 882.42 tonnes on Monday.

Among other precious metals, platinum dropped 0.6% to $940.24/oz, after nearing the $1,000 mark last week.

“Platinum has rallied the past two weeks as investors looked for ‘cheaper’ haven assets. While consolidation is likely in the near term, we remain bullish platinum over the next 12 months,” Citi said.

Silver eased 0.1% to $17.94/oz, while palladium rose 0.5% to $1,551.26.

Reuters

World bond yields lift as concern mounts about slowing ECB stimulus

There is worry that ECB policymakers and other central banks with negative interest rates and sub-zero long-term sovereign bond yields are nearing ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil gains for a fifth day on expectation that Opec cuts will stay put

Optimism that producing countries may agree to extend the output cuts to support prices lifts Brent
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE drops after Chinese data weighs on sentiment

Statistics SA is expected to release manufacturing production for July on Tuesday
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand firms as the hope of stimulus whets investors risk appetite

TreasuryOne’s Andre Botha says global currencies are drifting sideways as traders sit on their hands waiting for the Wednesday’s ECB meeting
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold at four-week low as trade talk optimism sends investors in search of risky ...

Markets

Gold lifts after hitting two-week low earlier

Markets

JSE should feel pressure from Naspers and miners on Tuesday

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.