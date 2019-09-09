Markets

Rand firms as market pins hope on stimulus

Hopes that China will move to boost its economy and expectations of stimulus from the European Central Bank could support the rand this week

09 September 2019 - 11:21 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Expectations that weak economic data will prompt stimulus measures from major global economies helped support the rand on Monday morning, with the local currency faring best against the dollar.

Chinese exports to the US slumped 16% in August, a surprise to the market, although analysts noted forthcoming US-China trade talks could bolster sentiment.

China has responded by lowering lending rates, and the country's determination to fight its economic slowdown encouraged investors to buy riskier assets on Monday morning, but gains were timid, London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

At 10.29am the rand was 0.15% firmer at R14.781/$, while remaining flat at R16.3126/€ and R18.1691/£.

All eyes this week are on the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement on Thursday, with a stimulus package from the bank expected that could include a cut to lending rates.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand on track for best week in three months

Positive local data and easing geopolitical risk supported the local currency this week, with market cheering the prospect of US-China talks
Markets
3 days ago

JSE could struggle as stimulus hopes contend with gloomy Asia data

Japan’s economy underperformed in the second quarter, while China’s exports to the US fell in August
Markets
9 hours ago

Producer inflation slows to lowest level in five months

Farm and factory-gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the PPI, slowed to 4.9% year on year in July
Economy
1 week ago

Tito Mboweni pleads for speedy resolution to US-China trade war

The finance minister says SA will use the WEF Africa meetings this week to focus on the African continental free-trade agreement
Economy
1 week ago

Lower inflation might not persuade Bank to cut rates

Depreciation of the rand and possible downgrade weigh against a further trim in September
Economy
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

African continental free-trade deal has a long way to go

Economy

GDP rebound does not point to economic revival for SA

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Summit to provide insight into Moody’s prognosis of SA

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.