Markets

Rand on track for best week in three months

Positive local data and easing geopolitical risk supported the local currency this week, although US jobs data later could upset the apple cart

06 September 2019 - 08:30 karl gernetzky
Picture: UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH BUSINESS SCHOOL
Picture: UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH BUSINESS SCHOOL

Positive local economic data and a thaw in the US-China trade war this week put the rand on track for its best weekly performance in almost three months on Friday morning.

SA’s better-than-expected second-quarter economic performance and news the US and China would resume trade talks has lifted the currency 2.1% against the dollar so far this week, although risks loom in the form of US economic data later on Friday.

A move by the UK parliament to block a no-deal Brexit, as well as the formation of a new governing coalition in Italy has also lifted sentiment, while the risk of political protests in Hong Kong has eased following the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill.

At 8.11am the rand was flat at R14.8744/$, R16.4241/€ and R18.3511/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1042.

The rand has largely brushed off negative domestic news this week, with attacks on foreign nationals and their businesses in SA have led to a retaliation against SA businesses in other African countries.

The rand can be expected to remain below R15/$ for the time being, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes in a note. “However, any escalation of tension would see the rand rapidly lose ground again,” she said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

US stocks surge on prospect of trade war thaw

China and the US agree to hold trade talks in early October in Washington
Markets
11 hours ago

JSE looks set for gains after Dow jumps 1.4%

Asian markets are higher on Friday, while US markets posted solid results overnight, with sentiment upbeat after the scheduling of US-China talks
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian shares firmer as investors pin hopes on trade truce

Equities rise while safe havens are on the defensive amid optimism of easing tension between the US and China
Markets
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold retreats as US-China talks promise increases risk appetite

Markets

Market data — September 5 2019

Markets

US stocks surge on prospect of trade war thaw

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.