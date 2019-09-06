Rand on track for best week in three months
Positive local data and easing geopolitical risk supported the local currency this week, although US jobs data later could upset the apple cart
Positive local economic data and a thaw in the US-China trade war this week put the rand on track for its best weekly performance in almost three months on Friday morning.
SA’s better-than-expected second-quarter economic performance and news the US and China would resume trade talks has lifted the currency 2.1% against the dollar so far this week, although risks loom in the form of US economic data later on Friday.
A move by the UK parliament to block a no-deal Brexit, as well as the formation of a new governing coalition in Italy has also lifted sentiment, while the risk of political protests in Hong Kong has eased following the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill.
At 8.11am the rand was flat at R14.8744/$, R16.4241/€ and R18.3511/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1042.
The rand has largely brushed off negative domestic news this week, with attacks on foreign nationals and their businesses in SA have led to a retaliation against SA businesses in other African countries.
The rand can be expected to remain below R15/$ for the time being, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes in a note. “However, any escalation of tension would see the rand rapidly lose ground again,” she said.