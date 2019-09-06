JSE kept lower by miners as market awaits US jobs report

Losses for miners of precious metals subdued the JSE on Friday morning, despite an uptick in sentiment on global markets.

News that the US and China will resume trade talks in October and an upbeat ADP jobs report in the US on Thursday lifted Asian stocks on Monday morning, but the all share failed to benefit.

At 10.12am the all share was down 0.2% at 55,364.3 points and the top 40 0.22%. Gold miners lost 0.97% and platinums 0.55%. Financials added 0.21%

Gold was down 0.72% to $1,507.981/oz and platinum 2.17% to $939.91/oz. Brent crude was 0.16% higher at $60.82 a barrel.

The rand was 0.59% firmer at R14.7949/$.

European markets were also subdued, with all eyes on the US nonfarm payrolls report for August later. The report is being closely watched for signs of future US Federal Reserve policy.