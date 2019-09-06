Markets

JSE kept lower by miners as market awaits US jobs report

Global sentiment has been lifted by news that US-China trade talks will resume, but lack of interest in safe-haven assets is weighing on gold miners

06 September 2019 - 10:45 karl gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Losses for miners of precious metals subdued the JSE on Friday morning, despite an uptick in sentiment on global markets.

News that the US and China will resume trade talks in October and an upbeat ADP jobs report in the US on Thursday lifted Asian stocks on Monday morning, but the all share failed to benefit.

At 10.12am the all share was down 0.2% at 55,364.3 points and the top 40 0.22%. Gold miners lost 0.97% and platinums 0.55%. Financials added 0.21%

Gold was down 0.72% to $1,507.981/oz and platinum 2.17% to $939.91/oz. Brent crude was 0.16% higher at $60.82 a barrel.

The rand was 0.59% firmer at R14.7949/$.

European markets were also subdued, with all eyes on the US nonfarm payrolls report for August later. The report is being closely watched for signs of future US Federal Reserve policy.

Sasol slumped 3.88% to R260.99, after it had yet again delayed its financial results to end-June, after commissioning additional work for the probe into delays at its Lake Charles project in the US.

Rand hedge AB InBev fell 1.2% to R1,373.63 while Richemont added 1.5% to R118.04.

Gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater lost 1.93% to R18.76.

Sanlam added 2.19% to R75.49, extending a 2.75% rise on Thursday, when it reported a 4% increase in new business volumes to R111bn in the first six months of 2019, although headline earnings fell 31%.

Metrofile surged 18.18% to R1.95, a seven-month high, having said earlier that it had received a take-over offer for its entire share capital.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Metrofile surges 12% after it receives buyout offer

The share price reached a six-month high on Friday after the company said it has received an offer for its entire share capital
Companies
3 hours ago

EPP’s distribution flat as expansion continues

Net profit for the year to six months to end-June fell 56% to €34m, with the company's interim dividend down marginally to 5.80 euro cents
Companies
3 hours ago

WATCH: Alan Pullinger on what Cyril Ramaphosa must do

The FirstRand CEO talks to Business Day TV about the SA economy and the group’s full-year results
Companies
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold slips after US data puts investors in a risk-on mood

Markets

Rand on track for best week in three months

Markets

JSE looks set for gains after Dow jumps 1.4%

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.