Markets

Gold slips after US data puts investors in a risk-on mood

Spot gold slides 0.3% as metal is set for its second straight week of losses

06 September 2019 - 08:31 Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
A man holds necklaces in a gold shop in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN
A man holds necklaces in a gold shop in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Bengaluru — Gold prices remained under pressure on Friday, following a 2% drop in the previous session, as robust US data encouraged a return to riskier assets and hit demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,514.90/oz as of 4.19am GMT. Prices fell to $1,509.03/oz on Thursday, their lowest since August 23, following upbeat private payrolls and services industry data from the US.

The declines put gold on pace for its second straight week of losses. US gold futures slid 0.1% to $1,524/oz.

“Thursday’s data was positive, causing gold prices to reduce. We now expect a lot of volatility in the gold markets,” said Brian Lan, MD at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

Traders now await the monthly US payrolls report due at 12.30pm GMT for the next snapshot on the labour market’s health.

Risk appetite was also whetted by news that the US and China had agreed to hold high-level talks early in October that fuelled optimism for substantial progress in de-escalating the long, bitter trade conflict between the two.

Gold has jumped about 18% in 2019 as the bruising trade war has sparked fears of a global economic slowdown and encouraged interest rate cuts by major central banks around the world.

“Gold is still seen as a safe haven asset. A correction is bound to happen,” Lan said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%, putting it on track for a 2% weekly gain, which would make it the best week since mid-June.

Spot gold may test support at $1,496/oz, a break below which could cause a further fall to $1,453/oz, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Other precious metals dipped along with gold, with silver down 0.7% at $18.50/oz, after slumping 4.8% in the previous session to $18.48.

The metal, which on Wednesday hit its highest since September 2016, remained on track to end the week higher

Palladium fell 0.8% to $1,546.85/oz, dropping after three straight days of gains, while platinum declined 1.6% to $943.02. 

Reuters

Gold dips slightly on geo-political risks and US-China trade war

However, spot gold is still close to its six-year high; silver is up 0.5%, platinum 1.8%, but palladium is down 0.1%
Markets
1 day ago

Gold stays near six-year high on global political uncertainty

The dollar hit a more than two-year high against major currencies, making dollar-denominated gold costlier for investors holding other currencies
Markets
2 days ago

Sibanye Gold: mining the right metals for future sustainability

The edge that Sibanye has over its competition is that it is also a globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold retreats as US-China talks promise increases risk appetite

Markets

Gold weakens on robust dollar

Markets

All that glitters is DRDGold

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.