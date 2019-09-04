WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Naspers

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.

Du Plessis said: “I’m going to go with Remgro tonight, it looks to me like it is trading at one of the widest discounts it has traded to its underlying businesses.”

Nair said: “I’m going with Naspers, we have just over a week before the Prosus listing in Amsterdam, I expect there will be an unlock of a certain amount of value, so if you haven’t got in, this is your chance.”