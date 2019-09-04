Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Naspers

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

04 September 2019 - 10:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.

Du Plessis said: “I’m going to go with Remgro tonight, it looks to me like it is trading at one of the widest discounts it has traded to its underlying businesses.”

Nair said: “I’m going with Naspers, we have just over a week before the Prosus listing in Amsterdam, I expect there will be an unlock of a certain amount of value, so if you haven’t got in, this is your chance.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Food counters to chew on

Weak consumer spending has hit the food counters hard, but there are some bright spots – and perhaps now is a good time to have some cash on hand
Companies
1 day ago

Going for growth

There are many undervalued gems in the agriculture sector for the patient value-orientated investor, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
1 day ago

Trade of the Month: Capitec vs PSG Group

Go long on PSG and short on its biggest asset, Capitec
Companies
1 day ago

TJ STRYDOM: No jackets required as Naspers struts its stuff

Before the turn of the century, grey suits were in and superiors were called 'meneer'
Opinion
3 days ago

Naspers dolls up Prosus for European debut

A post-listing deal frenzy may be on the cards for Prosus as the Naspers spin-off readies for its European debut
Money & Investing
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.