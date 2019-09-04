Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
04 September 2019 - 09:53
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Bidvest, the company is a reflection of the SA economy, with a bit of an island that they made an acquisition of Noonan, so overall a diversified SA company, a strong balance sheet, not highly geared and if there’s any uptick in SA GDP growth they tend to do well from that.”
