Market data — September 4 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Due to disclosure requirements any payment to former CEO would have to be made public in protracted standoff that has accompanied share price slump
Violence against mainly African immigrants overshadows conference aimed at boosting trade
Minister says attacks go against the ‘spirit of African unity’
Sango Ntsaluba vents his frustration with the behemoth financial services provider for delaying its exit from his firm as per its own promise
Executives are focused on opening up their markets, inspired by recent African free-trade deal
Brexit advance uncertain as parliament ties British leader's hands
Chelsea boss calls on social media firms to register their users in order to stamp out offensive comments
Perish the thought of canned asparagus and try this method with the fresh, seasonal kind instead.
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.