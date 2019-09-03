Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — the rand

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks investment advice with Business Day TV

03 September 2019 - 09:57 Business Day TV

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks about the rand as his investment pick of the day.

“I’m still long on the rand, I still think that [Tuesday’s] GDP number will be positive. If it is at around 2.5% as expected it will take away the technical recession issues and show that we can get back on track and should be positive for the currency.”

