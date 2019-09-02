Market data — September 2 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The narrative around a lack of resources in the public sector simply does not hold water
Cosatu and the SACP have criticised finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic reform strategy document
Gesture of confidence by the Elders welcomed by the government
Business rescue team presents a solid plan, which will be voted on later in September
SA will use the meetings this week to place its focus on the continental free-trade agreement, from which it stands to gain the most
The luxury housing market is suffering the most, estate agents say
Capital controls were imposed at the weekend after the government announced plans to 'reprofile' $101bn of debt
New Bafana coach's two assistants hired temporarily but may get permanent posts
Options available to boost your testosterone levels include exercise, diet, vitamin D, supplements and replacement therapy
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.