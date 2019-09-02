Markets

JSE slips a little as miners remain under pressure

Trading is likely to be subdued on Monday as the US markets break for a public holiday

02 September 2019 - 10:58 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The JSE was lower on Monday morning, with miners under pressure,while trading is likely to be subdued as the US markets break for the labour day public holiday. 

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.31% after better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data lifted sentiment. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.38% as pro-democracy protests continue, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.41%. 

At 10.25am, the JSE all share was down 0.21% to 55,143 points and the top 40 had fallen 0.2%. Resources lost 0.75% and gold miners 0.98%. 

RCL Foods jumped 12% to R11.50 despite the company saying on Monday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 60.8% to 37.9c in the year to end-June. 

Bidvest was up 2.37% to R182.93 after the company said on Monday that its HEPS grew 9.8% to R13.52 in the year to end-June

Old Mutual was down 2.42% to R17.75. The company said on Monday that its adjusted HEPS rose 10% to 109.1c in the six months to end-June.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

Rand firmer as trade turns slightly risk-on

TreasuryOne’s Andre Botha says the local currency ‘feels heavy at these levels’ and it could try to rally stronger should the US-China truce hold
Markets
2 hours ago

RCL Foods swings into a loss as sugar tax bites

Chicken dumping also contributed to woes in the year to end-June, group says
Companies
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Bidvest eyes more acquisitions despite tough conditions

Companies / Financial Services

Asian shares battle as US-China tariffs darken global mood

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.