JSE slips a little as miners remain under pressure

The JSE was lower on Monday morning, with miners under pressure,while trading is likely to be subdued as the US markets break for the labour day public holiday.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.31% after better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data lifted sentiment. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.38% as pro-democracy protests continue, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.41%.



At 10.25am, the JSE all share was down 0.21% to 55,143 points and the top 40 had fallen 0.2%. Resources lost 0.75% and gold miners 0.98%.



RCL Foods jumped 12% to R11.50 despite the company saying on Monday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 60.8% to 37.9c in the year to end-June.



Bidvest was up 2.37% to R182.93 after the company said on Monday that its HEPS grew 9.8% to R13.52 in the year to end-June.

Old Mutual was down 2.42% to R17.75. The company said on Monday that its adjusted HEPS rose 10% to 109.1c in the six months to end-June.

