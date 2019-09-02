Markets

JSE could get a boost from upbeat Chinese on Monday

Purchasing managers’ index beat market expectations and rose to a five-month high in August, helping to lift Asian markets

02 September 2019 - 07:41 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Some optimism over the US-China trade war and upbeat Chinese economic data lifted Asian stocks on Monday morning, boosting chances that the JSE will extend last week’s 2.34% rise.

A private Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers’ index earlier rose unexpectedly to 50.4 points in August, offering a glimmer of optimism following recent disappointing data from the world’s second-largest economy.

There is also some optimism over the US and China returning to the negotiating table, despite the imposition by the US of a 15% duty on $110bn worth of Chinese goods at the weekend.

US markets are closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday, which could subdue activity.

A flurry of local and international economic releases are due this week, including SA’s second-quarter GDP numbers on Tuesday, and US nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.07% on Monday morning while the Shanghai composite advanced 1.19%.

The rand was flat at R15.2196/$. Gold had added 0.37% to $1,525.93/oz and platinum 0.25% to $938.40. Brent crude was flat at $59 a barrel.

The corporate calendar is busy on Monday, with Old Mutual expected to report later that adjusted headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to rise 6%-12% in the six months to end-June.

The insurer is involved in a battle with its former CEO Peter Moyo, who is challenging the group’s decision to fire him.

Fishing and food group Sea Harvest is expected to report a rise in interim Heps of 26%-38% for the period to end-June.

Services and trading group Bidvest, which recently acquired a controlling share in drugmaker Adcock Ingram, is expected to release its results for the year to end-June. The company has not issued a trading statement.

RCL Foods is expected to report that Heps fell as much as 66.9% in the year to end-June, reporting adverse trading conditions in the wake of the government’s imposition of a sugar tax.

The company also said that foreign dumping of chicken continues unabated, pushing down prices even as the company faces rising feed costs.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SA’s first trade deficit in three months surprises economists

But July’s deficit of R2.88bn is an improvement on the deficit of R4.56bn recorded in July 2018
Economy
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA likely to have avoided a recession in second quarter

An expansion of 2.5% is the consensus among nine economists
Economy
16 hours ago

