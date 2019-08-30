Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Adcock Ingram and cash

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations talk to Business Day TV

30 August 2019 - 09:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Adcock Ingram as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations chose cash.

Reeders said: “I’m going with Adcock, they have had decent results, obviously there is always the problem with regulation specifically with the National Health Insurance (NHI) but their over-the-counter market is growing.”

Cruickshanks said: “I would tend to go into the US market with a currency hedge first of all and I’d want to go in for a fund which had commercial bonds because I believe if you have any rate cuts it is going to be a capital gain score there.”

Or listen to the full audio:

