Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and Naspers
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro talk to Business Day TV
29 August 2019 - 11:16
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.
McCurrie said: “Mondi is a quality company, it’s proven itself time and time again to actually be a good well-run business.”
Shapiro said: “I’m going for Naspers, it’s ahead of the Prosus launch and there’s a chance this thing could work well.”