Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and Naspers

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro talk to Business Day TV

29 August 2019 - 11:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/bluebay
Picture: 123RF/bluebay

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.

McCurrie said: “Mondi is a quality company, it’s proven itself time and time again to actually be a good well-run business.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Naspers, it’s ahead of the Prosus launch and there’s a chance this thing could work well.”

JAMIE CARR: Why Mondi is a diamond and ArcelorMittal is a dog

Mondi has been remarkably busy since the demerger from Anglo American in 2007
Opinion
3 weeks ago

WATCH: How Mondi increased its interim dividend

Mondi CEO Peter Oswald talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
Companies
3 weeks ago

Mondi hikes interim dividend more than a quarter on good profits

CEO Peter Oswald says Mondi's €335m project to ‘modernise’ its kraft paper facility in the Czech Republic contributed to a rise in earnings
Companies
4 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Magellan and Naspers

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 day ago

Naspers says Prosus unit to be valued at about R1.52-trillion

Investors have given the go-ahead for a plan to list the new entity on the Euronext exchange
Companies
2 days ago

Naspers’s Prosus unit grows quarterly profit nearly a third

On Friday, investors voted in favour of a plan to list Prosus on the Euronext exchange — a move partly aimed at reducing Naspers’s valuation discount ...
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.