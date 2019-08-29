WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and Naspers

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.

McCurrie said: “Mondi is a quality company, it’s proven itself time and time again to actually be a good well-run business.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Naspers, it’s ahead of the Prosus launch and there’s a chance this thing could work well.”