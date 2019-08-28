Market data — August 28 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
There is no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ ideology, and people who assume that those who don’t agree with their ideology are wrong, are wrong
The inauguration of Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor of Ethekwini has been postponed as Gumede defies the ANC
The tech giant admits it failed to live up to its own privacy ideals
Revenue collection has been stemmed by the struggling economy which will likely see Sars miss its revenue target for a sixth consecutive year
The president is in Japan for the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, as Japan views SA as a ‘strategic partner in Africa’
Johnson's move to suspend Britain’s parliament for more than a month before Brexit limits time for opponents to block it
Salah's first coach in Europe at first doubted the Egyptian's mental strength
Dan Calderwood visits a multisensory Cuba, pulsating with colours, sounds and flavours
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.