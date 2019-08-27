Market data - August 27 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Political paralysis is making the impact of an impending downgrade more likely
The review aims to align legislation to all relevant policies as well as with the constitution, as some sections are based on the interim constitution of 1993
Premier says voters are unforgiving and will punish the party at the next elections if the mess continues
The need to set up industries that supply the mining industry is set out in the finance minister’s surprise growth strategy document
The plan makes far-reaching recommendations on a variety of policy areas and calls for public comment
The $1-trillion fund could boost its US holdings by as much $100bn and take more of the biggest tech companies
A technical team from the IMF is in Buenos Aires to decide whether it gives out the next disbursement of its $56bn loan
Ukrainian fighter wants to go down in history — and then retire to hunt and fish
Two middle-aged buddies try to launch themselves onto a surfing career but discover they missed the boat to any form of greatness two decades earlier
