WATCH: Stock pick — rhodium

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

26 August 2019 - 11:42 business day tv
Picture: 123RF/ TATIANA KALASHNIKOVA
Picture: 123RF/ TATIANA KALASHNIKOVA

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose rhodium as his stock pick of the day.

“I have an interesting one I think, my stock pick is rhodium, which is a platinum group metal (PGM) that a lot of our platinum mining companies in SA produce. It is mainly used in the catalytic converters you find in vehicles and the idea with it is that it helps to reduce emission levels that come out of a car.”

Or listen to the full audio:

