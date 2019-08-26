Market data - August 26 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The CEO of Business Leadership SA talks to Business Day TV about female representation on SA boards
Hlengani Mathebula was one of the five suspended senior executives at the tax agency
Buthelezi praises his successor as a man of few words and much integrity
Outcome of inquiry into controversial scheme never saw the light of day, says Braam van Huyssteen
Government bailouts for Eskom and calls for support from other SOEs have placed strain on the country’s fiscus, which could force SA to ask the IMF for help
CEO Wayne Zwiers explains how Bizank, a robo-advisory platform backed by Anchor Capital, was first created
IMF delegates face a tricky choice: risk making the turmoil worse by withholding a $5.3bn installment due in September, or pay it, even though the bailout looks very uncertain
Star lock denies he ever physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan
There is something of an ultra-running boom but trying to understand why people run extreme distances is complicated.
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.