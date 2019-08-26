Markets

JSE slips as trade war concerns persist

US President Donald Trump says Chinese officials have indicated their willingness to return to the negotiation table

26 August 2019 - 11:20 Odwa Mjo
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE started the week in negative territory, tracking global markets as the protracted trade war between the US and China escalated last week.

US President Donald Trump said that Chinese officials had indicated their willingness to return to the negotiation table after the US threatened to impose a 25%-30% tariff on $250bn worth of Chinese goods.

The latest threat comes in retaliation to Beijing's decision to impose new tariffs between 5% and 10% on $75bn of US imports.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite had lost 1.17%, Hong Kong Hang Seng 1.97% and Japan's Nikkei 225 2.17%. 

At 10.10am, the JSE all share was down 0.62% to 53,661.10 points and the top 40 0.68%. Banks fell 1.24% and financials 1.07%. 

Naspers fell 1.21% to R3,377.67 after its Hong Kong-listed subsidiary Tencent earlier was down 2.51%. 

Stadio Holdings was flat at R2.89 after the company said on Monday that its core headline earnings increased 46% to R46m in the six months to end-June.

Redefine was down 1.25% to R7.90 after the property owner said on Monday that it planned to cut its debt.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Asian shares slip amid rising trade war

Global stocks look set to follow slide, with E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 falling and Eurostoxx 50 futures down
Markets
4 hours ago

Acquisition boosts Stadio’s first-half profits

Private education group bought Prestige Academy, which has campuses in the Western Cape and Gauteng, in 2018
Companies
4 hours ago

