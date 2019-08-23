Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Wells Fargo and Zambezi Platinum

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management talk to Business Day TV

23 August 2019 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Wells Fargo & Company as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose Zambezi Platinum.

Combrinck said: “I choose Wells Fargo, they had some regulatory issues recently, the US Federal Reserve is limiting the amount that they can lend out at the moment or the speed at which they can grow, and that forces them to be efficient capital allocators.”

Smit said: “I picked Zambezi Platinum on a previous episode and it is still at the right price, you are getting 13.25% on a platter in a difficult market.”

Or listen to the full audio:

