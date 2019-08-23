Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Peregrine

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

23 August 2019 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers chose Peregrine as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Peregrine, they have some downside protection where they have annuity earnings and they have Peregrine Capital, a pension fund that is doing well and performing well in the past couple of months.”

Or listen to the full audio:

