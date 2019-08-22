Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — long rand

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

22 August 2019 - 11:17 busienss day tv
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose to go long on the rand as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going long on the rand and I think that we’ve seen a bit of resistance in terms of weakening at about the R15,40/$. We have seen some good news about the inflation rate today, which got us to about R15.20.”

Or listen to the full audio:

