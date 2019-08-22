Stock Watch
Stock Picks — Estée Lauder and Sasol
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
22 August 2019 - 11:21
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Estée Lauder as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Sasol.
Shapiro said: “I’ve been looking at luxury goods and luxury companies as well and Estée Lauder came out with numbers which were staggering.”
McCurrie said: “Sasol’s current situation feels a lot like 2014 and 2015. Money has seriously been wasted on Lake Charles but the question is: is that in the share price? Sasol can literally abandon Lake Charles and could just walk away and the share price will go up.”
Or listen to the full audio: