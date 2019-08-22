Markets

Rand steady as markets bet on US rate cuts

The US Federal Reserve has played down the chance of an aggressive interest rate cutting cycle, but traders are unconvinced

22 August 2019 - 10:22 karl gernetzky
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was steady on Thursday morning, holding on to the 1.17% gain against the dollar it registered on Wednesday, with the market still pricing in a series of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Fed minutes on Wednesday indicated that the Fed is not planning an aggressive interest rate cycle, but the market is not convinced, and is still pricing in cuts that will increase the relative attractiveness of emerging-market bonds, including SA’s.

Investors are worried that US policymakers will shift their guidance at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday, said BK Asset Management’s MD for foreign exchange strategy, Kathy Lien. This was why the market ignored the relatively hawkish Fed minutes.

A lot had changed since the Fed’s July minutes, said Lien, and risks persisted in the form of the economic performances of the US, the eurozone and China.

At 9.33am the rand was flat at R15.1765/$, R16.8447/€ and R18.4269/£. The euro was 0.13% firmer at $1.1099.

The rand’s volatility has also eased a little, with the Turkish lira overtaking the rand as the most volatile emerging-market currency on a one-week basis on Thursday.

Locally, the National Treasury has said it wants government departments to draft plans to slash their budgets for the next three years, beginning with a 5% cut in 2020 and 6% and 7% for the years thereafter.

This local news had little effect on the currency, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler, and downside risks to the rand persisted.

The market is not gullible enough to hang on to something that thin or precarious. That movie has been shown far too many times,” said Butler. “We all know the shark eats the swimmer.”

The rand was probably just feeling the effects of a big loss in August, and was finding support from a quieter global environment and activity related to trading in the dollar, Butler said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand firmer ahead of Fed minutes

Markets have already partially priced in at least two rate cuts from the Fed in 2019 after it cut rates by 25 basis points in July
Markets
1 day ago

Asian shares tread water as traders wait for clarity from the Fed

Stocks remain flat as US policymakers are divided over whether to cut interest rates
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil slips amid global economy concerns

Bigger US stockpile than expected also weighs on prices
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares tread water as traders wait for clarity from the Fed

Markets

JSE faces cautious start on Thursday as traders focus on the Fed

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.