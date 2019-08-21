Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — cash and Absa

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital talk to Business Day TV

21 August 2019 - 12:10 business day tv
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital chose Absa.

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going with cash and, just to be clear, I’ve been doing this show for many years and it’s the first time that I’ve chosen cash.”

Mohamed said: “My pick is Absa, it has been 20 months of restructuring post their Barclays split and I think the business is now starting to take shape.”

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital talk to Business Day TV

Shop around as newcomers disrupt credit card costs

If you owe on your credit card, focus on the interest rate you are paying
Money
3 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Waning inflation is a sign of an economy under pressure

Large drop would strengthen the odds of another interest rate cut when the Bank meets in September
Economy
2 days ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Alarmist predictions about the rand’s fall are wide of the mark

No plausible justification for saying the currency would crash to R60 to the dollar
Opinion
5 days ago

Rand slumps to near 11-month low as global economy slows

A raft of gloomy global economic data is weighing on the rand, which has mostly unwound the strong gains it made on Tuesday
Markets
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.