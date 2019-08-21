WATCH: Stock picks — cash and Absa

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital chose Absa.

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going with cash and, just to be clear, I’ve been doing this show for many years and it’s the first time that I’ve chosen cash.”

Mohamed said: “My pick is Absa, it has been 20 months of restructuring post their Barclays split and I think the business is now starting to take shape.”