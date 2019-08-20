Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Sirius and Equinix

20 August 2019
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Sirius Real Estate as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Equinix.

Reeders said: “I think Sirius, as an owner of office retail but also a lot of industrial manufacturing type of properties and considering the way that they are as a company — cash flush, rental income, net asset value, all going up — can take advantage of lower prices right now and will benefit on that kind of rebound that’s bound to come in the next 12-18 months.”

Nair said: “Equinix is the largest provider of cloud infrastructure in the world. We all know about Microsoft cloud and Google cloud and we understand that a lot of services are now being hosted on the cloud and many people are using the cloud for various things.”

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

Sirius Real Estate shifts target out to 2024

The German-focused landlord grew its euro-denominated dividend by 6.3% in the year to end-March
Companies
2 months ago

Sirius Real Estate's star continues to shine

Sirius appears to offer further upside as Germany entrenches its safe-haven status
Money & Investing
8 months ago

Sirius Real Estate: A model that works differently

The company is starting to look expensive, but there still seems to be potential for rental and capital growth
Money & Investing
1 year ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Progressive Insurance

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Humana

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Equinix and Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses Humana
Markets
10 months ago

