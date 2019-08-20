Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Sirius and Equinix
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Sirius Real Estate as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Equinix.
Reeders said: “I think Sirius, as an owner of office retail but also a lot of industrial manufacturing type of properties and considering the way that they are as a company — cash flush, rental income, net asset value, all going up — can take advantage of lower prices right now and will benefit on that kind of rebound that’s bound to come in the next 12-18 months.”
Nair said: “Equinix is the largest provider of cloud infrastructure in the world. We all know about Microsoft cloud and Google cloud and we understand that a lot of services are now being hosted on the cloud and many people are using the cloud for various things.”
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio: