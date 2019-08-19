Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen
19 August 2019 - 09:20
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Aspen Pharmacare Holdings as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is Aspen, but I want to qualify that, so this is not for investors who are risk-averse. If you are willing to take a bit of a risk, I think Aspen at around R70 per share does present some value.”
