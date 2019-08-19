Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

19 August 2019 - 09:20 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Aspen Pharmacare Holdings as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is Aspen, but I want to qualify that, so this is not for investors who are risk-averse. If you are willing to take a bit of a risk, I think Aspen at around R70 per share does present some value.”

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

