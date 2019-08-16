Markets

JSE set for mixed start on Friday as Resilient reports results

State of the global economy and trade tensions between the US and China weigh on local bourse

16 August 2019 - 07:08 Nick Hedley
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE will likely open mixed on Friday, in line with Asian markets, amid concerns about the state of the global economy and trade tensions between the US and China.

Following better-than-expected US retail sales data, the S&P 500 index added 0.3% overnight. However, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated slightly and US Treasury yields continued to fall.

Investors are concerned about a looming economic recession, particularly after US yield curves inverted. An inverted yield curve – where short-term bonds yield less than longer-dated ones – implies that investors expect lower rates in future amid a possible recession.

Meanwhile, markets are keeping a close eye on trade talks between the US and China.

China has threatened to retaliate to additional tariffs on its exports, although President Donald Trump said on Thursday discussions had been “productive”.

Asian markets were mixed on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.8% and the Shanghai Composite 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was slightly up although Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7% and Australia’s main benchmark was flat.

WeChat-owner Tencent, which influences the direction of the JSE via major shareholder Naspers, declined 0.9% in Hong Kong.

JSE-heavyweight BHP Group was flat in Australia.

Resilient Reit is due to publish annual results on Friday. The landlord said in June its distribution to shareholders was likely to be at the lower end of its previous guidance. 

Among other factors, the company said distributable earnings had been weighed down by increased expenses for repairs and maintenance of electrical items because of power cuts.

The rand, which has lost ground along with other emerging-market currencies in recent weeks, was about 0.4% firmer against major currencies on Friday morning.

The local currency, which has also been hit by concerns about a looming sovereign debt downgrade for SA, was trading at R15.23/$, R18.42/£ and R16.90/€.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

JSE remains under pressure as global recession fears mount

Investors are seeking safety in longer-term US treasuries, which is widely interpreted as a sign that the US is headed towards a recession
Markets
23 hours ago

JSE slips as political uncertainty pulls Asian stocks lower

Steinhoff International is expected to give an update on its restructuring plan on Tuesday
Markets
3 days ago

US stocks slide 3% as recession fears grip markets

Trump blames Fed for economic woes, saying the US central bank is a bigger threat than China and is ‘clueless’
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gloomy global data sends JSE to three-month low

Markets

Global recession fears stocked as European stocks fall

Markets

Rand slumps to near 11-month low as global economy slows

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.