World shares fall as investors hope central banks will respond to recession fears

London — World shares held at two-and-a-half-month lows on Thursday and Wall Street was set for a firmer open as investors bet the US Federal Reserve and other central banks would respond strongly to recession warnings emanating from bond markets.

European shares opened higher and futures flagged a 0.5% rise on Wall Street, where all three indices fell 3% on Wednesday after an inversion of US government bond yields sparked fears that the world’s biggest economy would hurtle towards recession, dragging the rest of the globe with it.

Yields on 10-year treasury bonds dropped below shorter two-year rates for the first time in 12 years, when the same the yield curve inversion presaged the 2008 recession. The curve has inverted before every recession in the past 50 years, offering a false signal just once in that time

The latest inversion has since reversed, albeit marginally, and yields on 30-year treasuries rose off the record 1.965% low hit in Asian trading, but they are still down 60 basis points in just 12 sessions.

Meanwhile German 30-year yields are below -0.2% for the first time, while 10-year yields touched an all-time low of -0.665% before edging higher.

A pan-European equity index opened marginally firmer while S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%. Asian shares, however, fell 0.5%, with Japan’s Nikkei shedding 1.2% as the recent yen surge hit the export-heavy bourse.

MSCI’s world equity index was down 0.2%, attempting to steady after the previous day’s 2% rout.

Markets appear to be pinning their hopes, yet again, on central banks, betting that scale of the scare would alarm policy makers, especially at the Fed. “The only game in town is the central banks,” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro-strategist at RBC Capital Markets