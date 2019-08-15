Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock watch — Vukile
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
15 August 2019 - 11:22
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Vukile Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“Vukile is one of the companies that we have liked for a while. It has one of the most defensive retail portfolios in the property sector. It is a R35bn portfolio but close to R30bn of that is local assets.”
