WATCH: Stock watch — Vukile

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 August 2019 - 11:22 business day tv
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Vukile Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“Vukile is one of the companies that we have liked for a while. It has one of the most defensive retail portfolios in the property sector. It is a R35bn portfolio but close to R30bn of that is local assets.”

