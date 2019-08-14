Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Progressive Insurance

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

14 August 2019 - 11:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/welcomia
Picture: 123RF/welcomia

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Equinix as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Progressive Insurance.

Booysen said: “I’m going with Equinix, it’s essentially a large listed real estate investment trust, so it’s a property company but it actually creates data centres so it’s another way to play cloud computing without actually holding the computing section of the business.”

Verster said: “My stock pick is called Progressive Insurance, they are roughly the Outsurance of the US. They really started direct insurance through the telephone, before we had the internet and then started via the internet, selling their policies as well. It also started with pay as you drive insurance, which means that your premiums escalate with how far you drive.”

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Humana

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Equinix and Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses Humana
Markets
10 months ago

Now is the right time to be pro-SA, says Discovery’s Adrian Gore

Economic gloom distracts South Africans, upbeat medical aid chief tells entrepreneurs
Companies
2 days ago

Global markets fall for third consecutive day

Protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's peso is keeping investors huddled in bonds, gold and the yen for safety
Markets
1 day ago

Global downturn has begun as summer of fear looms

The question is not whether markets will crash, but rather why they have not yet
Opinion
2 days ago

JSE gains as global markets pick up

Bourses took strain worldwide after the trade war escalated into a currency war last week as Chinese authorities allowed the yuan to weaken above ...
Markets
2 days ago

Global markets struggle on recession worries

This is despite a more than 1% rally for Chinese stocks after the yuan avoided further drama
Markets
2 days ago

JSE could open lower as Hong Kong protests weigh on Asian stocks

The rand remained at 11-month lows against the dollar amid growing worries about Eskom and SA’s credit rating
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.