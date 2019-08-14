WATCH: Stock pick — Fortress

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Fortress as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to bet on SA as an economy and, by extension, a listed property called Fortress. It obviously operates in a severely depressed economy, which has taken its toll on the share price as have allegations of market manipulation and accounting irregularities. They have, of course, been cleared by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of any wrongdoing as well as an audit by the PwC.”