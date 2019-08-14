Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Fortress

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

14 August 2019 - 10:57 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Fortress as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to bet on SA as an economy and, by extension, a listed property called Fortress. It obviously operates in a severely depressed economy, which has taken its toll on the share price as have allegations of market manipulation and accounting irregularities. They have, of course, been cleared by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of any wrongdoing as well as an audit by the PwC.”

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Fortress REIT Ltd B as his stock pick of the day.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Why listed property firms are still a good bet in the long term

Sector has been on the back foot in 2019 but investors can look forward to better returns when the economy bounces back, writes Keillen Ndlovu
Opinion
1 week ago

Trump gets his wall, but it is not where he expected it to be

The Democrats may have stymied Donald Trump’s attempt to build a wall along the southern US border, but there is one in Southern African he can take ...
World
1 week ago

Barmy Army warming up for Aussies in Edgbaston bearpit

Warner, Smith and Bancroft can expect some ‘special treatment’ from England fans
Sport
1 week ago

Property funds: safe as houses?

Property was the strongest asset class up to the end of 2017, until financial engineering spoilt the party
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock picks — ARM and Fortress

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital talk to Business Day TV
Markets
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.