Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Fortress
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
14 August 2019 - 10:57
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Fortress as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to bet on SA as an economy and, by extension, a listed property called Fortress. It obviously operates in a severely depressed economy, which has taken its toll on the share price as have allegations of market manipulation and accounting irregularities. They have, of course, been cleared by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of any wrongdoing as well as an audit by the PwC.”
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Fortress REIT Ltd B as his stock pick of the day.
Or listen to the full audio: