Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — JP Morgan and Curro

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton and Drikus Combrinck talk to Business Day TV

13 August 2019 - 11:04 Business Day TV
An electronic board shows the index chart at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 18, 2019. Picture: AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA
An electronic board shows the index chart at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 18, 2019. Picture: AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose JP Morgan as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Curro Holdings.

Fisher said: “I’m going on an offshore theme, JPMorgan is a big multinational bank domiciled in the US. It’s got a $350bn market cap.”

Combrinck said: “I choose Curro, all of PSG’s investments are falling at the moment, but I do think some of it is unjustified.”

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton and Drikus Combrinck talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Sterling’s slide has bargain hunters looking beyond Brexit

The pound has lost 8% since May, but despite no-deal Brexit risks, some are prepared to buy with Asian investors dipping back into UK real estate
World
1 week ago

Dollar soars after Fed remarks, and investors sell off treasuries

There is a blizzard of global data and events, but it was Fed chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday that set the markets running
Markets
1 week ago

Morgan Stanley reports lower profit, but wealth management gains

Morgan Stanley's wealth business, which contributes 44% of its revenue, benefits from higher stock prices and more lending to customers
Companies
3 weeks ago

Curro receives a poor report card

The private education company has been marked down 43% over the past 12 months
Companies
5 days ago

Curro shares plunge as earnings growth slows

Company says it had to restate its previous set of interim results to align them with new accounting standards, revising earnings slightly upwards
Companies
6 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE recovers a little as yuan stabilises

China has denied using its currency as a weapon in the US-China trade war, with sentiment boosted by the yuan’s depreciation
Markets
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.