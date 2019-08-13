WATCH: Stock picks — JP Morgan and Curro

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose JP Morgan as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Curro Holdings.

Fisher said: “I’m going on an offshore theme, JPMorgan is a big multinational bank domiciled in the US. It’s got a $350bn market cap.”

Combrinck said: “I choose Curro, all of PSG’s investments are falling at the moment, but I do think some of it is unjustified.”