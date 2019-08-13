News Leader
WATCH: How the trade war has affected the demand for oil
Neil Atkinson from the International Energy Agency talks to Business Day TV about the oil market
13 August 2019 - 10:25
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that signs of an economic slowdown and the escalating trade war between the US and China have caused global oil demand to grow at its slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis.
Neil Atkinson from the IEA joined Business Day TV to discuss the agency’s views on the oil market.
