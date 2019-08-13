Markets

WATCH: How the trade war has affected the demand for oil

Neil Atkinson from the International Energy Agency talks to Business Day TV about the oil market

13 August 2019 - 10:25 Business Day TV
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that signs of an economic slowdown and the escalating trade war between the US and China have caused global oil demand to grow at its slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis.

Neil Atkinson from the IEA joined Business Day TV to discuss the agency’s views on the oil market.

Or listen to the full audio:

