Rand weaker as Hong Kong unrest sours sentiment

The rand was weaker on Tuesday morning, as investors shied away from risk assets in the wake of escalating political protests in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s airport was closed on Monday, with protests over a contentious extradition treaty to China beginning to spill over into international markets.

Chinese authorities suggested the protests are linked to “terrorism”, said Vanguard Markets managing partner Stephen Innes in a note, adding that this suggested Chinese authorities are gearing up for a more aggressive approach to the protests.

The rand had staged a mild recovery overnight, however, and has firmed about 20c since reaching a new 2019 low of R15.4672/$.

At 9.30am on Tuesday the rand was 0.37% weaker at R15.3514/$, 0.17% down at R17.1809/€ and 0.17% softer at R18.5066/£. The euro was 0.19% weaker at $1.1192.

Gold was up 0.81% to $1,523.69/oz. The rand gets some benefit from a rising gold price, as the precious metal is a key earner of foreign exchange for SA.

Some focus on Monday is on UK jobs numbers later in the day, but global attention remains on political issues.

In the emerging-market sphere, preliminary elections in Argentina are suggesting that the country may be getting a populist government in coming months, calling into question whether tough local economic reforms will be undertaken.

“This morning we have seen equity markets closing deep in the red all over the world, which does not bode well for the emerging-market currencies today with ‘risk-off’ firmly in control,” said TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha in a note.

