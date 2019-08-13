Market data - August 13 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Nationalised health will need every two to four years the R1-trillion that nuclear power stations would have needed only once
Lungisa, far from backing down from his racist slur, has confirmed his characterisation of Kganyago as a ‘useful idiot of settler capital’
ANC redeploys all party members serving in the executive committees of two municipalities
The commodities trader joins forces with Frontline and Golden Ocean ahead of the International Maritime Organisation’s new sulphur content rules
We do not have to risk our sovereignty if we pass the ball between us with trust and respect
The global demand for mobile-money is increasing and sub-Saharan Africa leads the way with 396-million registered users
US President Donald Trump says the situation in Hong Kong is tricky, but he hopes it will work out for everybody
Coach Janse van Rensburg has turned Griquas into formidable foe
Wilderness Safaris’ Chikwenya camp offers luxury tented suites, top-notch food, spectacular views of the Zambezi River, and incredible game viewing
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.