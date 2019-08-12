Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Deryck Janse Van Rensburg from Anchor Securities and Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations talk to Business Day TV

12 August 2019 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON

Deryck Janse Van Rensburg from Anchor Securities and Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) both chose cash as their stock picks of the day

Janse van Rensburg said: “If I was going to look for a stock to buy it would typically be in the US at this stage of the game, there is a gap between US treasuries and where the markets are at the moment — it does concern me.”

Cruickshanks said: “What can you say about an economy that produced between 100,000 and 200,000 jobs every month. It has to be the only game to play, in that respect from my point of view, I would take whatever I can out of SA markets and keep it in dollars, in cash in the US at the moment.”

