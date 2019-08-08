WATCH: Stock pick — cash

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose cash as their stock picks of the day.

Shapiro said: Bitcoin, gold — anything that is not the stock market. Now is not the time to make major decisions.”

McCurrie said: “We’ve seen this before, it happens fairly regularly every eight to 12 years and it’s not unusual. It has happened before it will happen again and we’ve recovered from situations way worse than this.”