Markets

JSE gains as Chinese markets recover on positive trade data

08 August 2019 - 10:53 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE opened higher on Thursday, after positive Chinese trade data helped stocks in that country recover losses prompted by the ongoing US-Sino trade war. 

China’s exports increased 3.3% year on year in July from a contraction of 1.3% in June and above expectations of a drop of 2.2%, according to a Trading Economics consensus.

The Shanghai Composite earlier gained 0.93% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.56%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 had fallen 0.33%. 

At 10.20am, the JSE all share had gained 0.92% to 55,730.70 points and the top 40 1.03% as three top-40 companies published their results on Thursday. Banks had gained 1.35% and industrials 0.89%. 

MTN had dropped 4.08% to R108.10 after the company said it had to write-down R393m for network services provided to Cell C in the six months ended June. 

AngloGold Ashanti had fallen 1.3% to R315.86 despite the miner reporting on Thursday that its second-quarter production increased 7% to 801,000oz compared to the first quarter for the six months ended June. 

Standard Bank had gained 2.66% to R175.54 after the company said on Thursday it will sell its 20% stake in ICBC Argentina. The bank said its interim dividend increased 6% to 454c.

Stats SA is expected to publish mining and manufacturing production data for June later in the day. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Standard Bank Group to sell Argentinian investment

Lender says it will use proceeds from ICBC Argentina disposal to reinvest in its African operations
Companies
2 hours ago

MTN’s domestic business hurt by Cell C write-off

Struggling rival owes the SA group R393m for network roaming services
Companies
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold stays close to $1,500 on trade war concerns

Markets

Asian shares benefit from Chinese trade data

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.