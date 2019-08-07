Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Distell and Altron

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

07 August 2019 - 09:58 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Distell as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Allied Electronics (Altron).

Shutte said: “My pick is a small liquor company based out off Stellenbosch, and why I like it is because you’ve got great operating earnings growth in a tough environment, a really good portfolio of assets that they’re getting good growth in the alternative labels.”

Williams said: “We are going with Altron, a similar kind of theme in terms of a great equity compound, I think you’ve got a business that had a difficult period, has gone through quite a significant restructuring and is now in a new phase of growth with a completely new management team.”

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

SAB gets go ahead for SA rights to Smirnoff’s ready-to-drink brands

The Competition Commission has given a conditional greenlight for SAB to sell its flavoured alcohol brands
Companies
2 weeks ago

Of all the gin joints ...

It's captured South Africans and their drinks trolleys. Adele Shevel takes a gander at this craft booze craze
Life
2 months ago

Struggle brewing for control of lucrative SA cider market

SA is one of the world's biggest cider markets. Bigger even than the US
Business
3 months ago

EOH warns of more write-downs amid governance cleanup

Technology group is on a drive to root out corruption and repair its reputation
Companies
5 days ago

PROFILE: Grand Parade Investments CEO Mohsin Tajbhai

Solving business problems with engineering solutions: the new CEO of GPI takes over a company that would like to close the book on three rocky years
News & Fox
6 days ago

Technology … feel it, it is here! So just get used to it

While there will be disruptions, South Africans should not fear the fourth industrial revolution as it has the potential to improve society, writes ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.