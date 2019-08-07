Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Distell and Altron
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Distell as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Allied Electronics (Altron).
Shutte said: “My pick is a small liquor company based out off Stellenbosch, and why I like it is because you’ve got great operating earnings growth in a tough environment, a really good portfolio of assets that they’re getting good growth in the alternative labels.”
Williams said: “We are going with Altron, a similar kind of theme in terms of a great equity compound, I think you’ve got a business that had a difficult period, has gone through quite a significant restructuring and is now in a new phase of growth with a completely new management team.”
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio: