WATCH: Stock pick — Stor-Age
07 August 2019 - 09:48
Grant Gilburt from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Stor-Age as his stock pick of the day.
“My pick is Stor-Age, it’s a niche fund avoiding all commercial property that is too focused on office space or retail space. Stor-Age, as the name suggests, is a storage player [and] we should see at least small distribution growth, which is much better than the rest of the sector, but it has been selling off quite a bit.”
Grant Gilburt from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
