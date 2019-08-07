WATCH: Stock pick — Stor-Age

Grant Gilburt from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Stor-Age as his stock pick of the day.

“My pick is Stor-Age, it’s a niche fund avoiding all commercial property that is too focused on office space or retail space. Stor-Age, as the name suggests, is a storage player [and] we should see at least small distribution growth, which is much better than the rest of the sector, but it has been selling off quite a bit.”